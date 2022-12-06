EE Pocket-lint Awards 2022: Television of the year

(Pocket-lint) - The television category of the EE Pocket-lint Awards sees familiar names battling it out for the top spot, with the big names represented here.

While OLED dominates, that's not the only TV tech represented, as LED systems continue to offer great experiences. But there's more to a TV than just the panel - the smart tech it offers and everything on the software side all lead to making the difference between a great TV and the best TV.

Television of the year: LG OLED evo C2

squirrel_widget_6699279

LG is no stranger to winning awards for its televisions and with LG Display manufacturing many of the panels that get used in top TVs, it's no surprise that the home team comes out victorious.

POCKET-LINT VIDEO OF THE DAY

The C2 isn't LG's top model - but it represents that inflection point where performance and value meet: it delivers drop-dead gorgeous visuals without making you pay over the odds for design. Importantly, webOS continues to deliver a great experience and the boosted brightness really shines through.

Highly Commended: Sony A95K

squirrel_widget_12860783

The Sony A95K was snapping at LG's heels this year, and it receives our Highly Commended nod for its first QD-OLED screen - a TV that blends the best of OLED and QLED technologies together.

And while there's no doubt that brighter QD-OLED panel is a resounding success in the A95K, it's actually Sony's processing that plays the main role here. The result is an outstanding picture performance across HDR and SDR sources, with exceptional colour handling and best-in-class motion - not to mention audio capabilities that far surpass what you'd expect from TV sound.

The best of the rest

The TV category is littered with big names. The Samsung QN95B Neo from its QLED range continues to impress with connectivity, colour volume and brightness, but Samsung also got on the shortlist with its first OLED TV, the Samsung S95B. Panasonic is best known for its processing backed by Hollywood, with the Panasonic LZ2000 offering a great performance for movie lovers. The Philips OLED 807 offers not only great picture quality, but immersive Ambilight, which remains a firm favourite with customers.

What are the Pocket-lint Awards?

The EE Pocket-lint Awards take place annually to celebrate the best of tech from the previous 12 months. Products need to be fully reviewed by the Pocket-lint team to be considered for the Awards, with judging taking place towards the end of the year. Through a process of longlisting and shortlisting, the panel of expert judges scores the devices to result in the overall winner and a Highly Commended runner-up.

The Pocket-lint Awards was run for 19th time in 2022.

Writing by Chris Hall. Editing by Verity Burns.