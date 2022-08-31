LG unveils world's first bendable OLED TV at IFA 2022

(Pocket-lint) - LG has used IFA 2022 as the perfect opportunity to unveil a really interesting new TV - the LG OLED Flex, the first bendable OLED TV on the market.

The announcement comes hot on the heels of Corsair showing off a bendable gaming monitor at Gamescom, and indicates screens that can swap between flat and bending modes might be here to stay.

-

The LG OLED Flex is a 42-inch TV that's pretty clearly aimed at enticing gamers with the promise of bendable immersion when they want it, but flat-screened simplicity when that's preferred. This is achieved with a button on the remote, rather than a hands-on adjustment.

A welcome touch is that you're not choosing between two set modes - there are twenty levels of curvature, meaning that you're not stuck with the maximum of 900R if you prefer a gentler curve.

That also means you could change it up for different games, making it ideal for those who swap between genres all the time, since something like a management sim or strategy game doesn't benefit from curvature as much as a shooter or racer.

The line between a TV and a gaming monitor is in fact pretty blurry here, given its 0.1 millisecond response time, 120Hz refresh rate and support for VRR, all of which make it a great pairing with a next-gen console like the PlayStation 5.

An anti-reflective coating should make it even less distracting to play in a brighter room, while the stand is height and tilt-adjustable - again, sounds a little like a monitor, doesn't it?

The LG OLED Flex is being shown off in Berlin at IFA but, for now, LG isn't giving details on when it might be available, or indeed on how much it will cost.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.