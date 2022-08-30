(Pocket-lint) - We first saw LG's mammoth flagship TV at CES, and now it's finally coming to market.

The 97-inch LG OLED G2 Evo takes the best of LG's OLED tech and scales it up to a staggering size.

-

LG's 2022 OLED lineup now covers a huge range of sizes from a petite 42-inch all the way up to this new beast.

The brand will be showcasing the new model as part of its expanded premium TV lineup at IFA 2022.

The set uses LG's Alpha 9 Gen5 AI processor and advanced picture algorithms to offer the optimum quality, which is crucial at such a scale.

It also benefits from a super-thin, flush-to-the-wall design, which replicates the cinema experience at home.

It's not the only super-premium television the company is showing at IFA, though, it also has a monstrous 136-inch 4K Micro-LED set to show off. The gigantic Micro LED TV uses a modular design and micrometre-sized pixels.

If 4K isn't enough for your discerning eyeballs, you might prefer LG's 88-inch 8K Signature OLED, which will also be on display.

LG hasn't mentioned pricing yet but we're expecting all of these behemoths to command serious price tags.

The 97-inch G2 Evo will soon be available globally, with exact dates to be announced in the coming weeks.

Writing by Luke Baker.