LG is releasing a Star Wars themed OLED TV

(Pocket-lint) - If you're a serious Star Wars fan, the best way to watch the franchise is on a themed OLED TV, or so LG thinks.

Announced at the Star Wars Celebration event, the brand will be launching a limited-edition 65-inch C2 OLED TV in collaboration with LucasFilm.

There will only be 501 units released to the US market, in a nod to Darth Vader's command of the 501st Legion.

The set will feature Star Wars-themed aesthetics and packaging as well as a themed on-screen menu. It will come loaded with exclusive galleries of Star Wars content, including original illustrated storyboards and posters.

The theme extends to the Magic Remote, too, which will emulate the look and sounds of a lightsaber. Undoubtedly our favourite addition.

We've been impressed by the performance of the non-Star Wars-themed C2 OLED, and equally so by the C1 that came before it. So, with the novel additions the Star Wars edition brings, it seems like a great buy for hardcore fans.

The pricing and availability of this limited edition model have not been announced yet, but with the standard 65-inch C2 costing around $2500 / £2500 - we don't expect it to come cheap.

When it drops, you can pick it up at LG's website.

Writing by Luke Baker.