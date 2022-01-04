(Pocket-lint) - LG is doubling down on gaming with its mid-tier OLED TV range for 2022.

Announced as part of its CES 2022 product lineup, the LG C2 OLED TV range includes a 42-inch version - a first for OLED tech - which is claimed to be ideal for console and PC gamers.

It joins 48-, 55-, 65-, 77-, and 83-inch screen sizes in the coming series, and similarly runs on the new LG α 9 Gen 5 processor. This includes better upscaling and enhanced audio, with virtual 7.1.2 surround sound from the built-in speakers.

The smart TV functionality is improved too, with webOS 22 introducing personal profiles, while NFC Magic Tap means you can very easily mirror your mobile screen on the display.

There is also a new room-to-room share feature, which streams the content on one LG TV to another in the same home over Wi-Fi. This includes satellite or cable programming, so you don't need a separate set-top-box.

As for gaming, new features include more HDMI ports that support HDMI 2.1 (up to four on a model), plus a dedicated game optimiser menu that gives easy access to a new dark room mode. This shifts the brightness of the TV depending on whether you have the lights on or off while playing.

The game optimiser menu also gives faster access to settings for G-SYNC Compatible, FreeSync Premium and variable refresh rate (VRR). A new sports preset joins the existing variants for first-person shooter, role-playing and real-time strategy games.

Some of the LG C2 OLED models also use the company's latest OLED Evo panel.

Pocket-lint is in attendance at CES 2022 in Las Vegas this week, we'll bring you more as we get it.