LG's 2022 8K TV line includes new QNED Mini LED and Z2 Signature OLED

(Pocket-lint) - As part of its CES 2022 announcements, LG has introduced new 8K TV models with each of its QNED Mini LED and OLED technologies.

It hasn't yet revealed a heck of a lot about its upcoming QNED Mini LED TVs, but has said that the range is expanding with a 2022 version of its QNED99 set.

Using LG's own Quantum Dot Nanocell technology, it claims a 100 per cent "colour volume" and extremely high levels of contrast thanks to precision dimming technology in the backlight.

Also announced is an 88-inch LG Signature OLED 8K - the 88Z2 - and a 77-inch LG OLED 8K - the 77Z2.

As with last year's models. the new OLEDs have gaming prowess very much at the forefront. A new game optimiser menu provides quick access to the debuting dark room mode. This adjusts the brightness accordingly for better gaming when the lights are off.

In addition, settings for G-SYNC, FreeSync Premium and variable refresh rate (VRR) are also easily accessible from this new menu.

The smart functionality gets a boost too, with several new services including LG LiveNow, which offers live sports, shows and concerts, 1M HomeDance for interactive dancing tutorials, and LG Fitness.

Pocket-lint is in attendance at CES 2022 and will bring you more as it occurs.

Writing by Rik Henderson. Originally published on 4 January 2022.
