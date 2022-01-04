(Pocket-lint) - LG has announced its 2022 TV range refresh, with the G2 OLED Evo headlining, delivering a bigger and brighter experience than OLED has ever delivered before - up to a whopping 97-inches in size, making it the largest ever consumer OLED panel to date.

Also available in the typical 55-, 65- and 77-inch models as per the series' predecessor, the G2 OLED also comes in an 83-inch variant should that 97-inch behemoth be too much for your living room (and, most probably, your wallet).

But the G2 OLED isn't just about being big, it's about being bright too. The OLED Evo technology, as featured in the earlier G1 OLED Evo model, has upped the ante with the introduction of a new Alpha 9 Gen 5 processor, which LG says can deliver its trademarked Brightness Booster technology to deliver "even more brightness through improved heat dissipation and a more advanced algorithm".

If the G1 OLED Evo wasn't already bright enough, the G2 OLED manages to step one beyond it, asserting its importance in the market where competitors, such as Samsung - that just announced its Micro LED competitors also at CES 2022 - continue to push the boundaries in the brightness wars.

With an attractive flush-to-the-wall design, the G2 OLED's super-slim form and highly considered aesthetic make it a standout screen. There's thinner bezel than the previous generation, too, to make for an even more immersive viewing experience - although it's not totally bezel-free just yet.

Our favourite TV smart system out there, webOS, also arrives in version 22, introducing personal user profiles for customised viewing experiences. There's even the introduction of LG Fitness, its very first health platform, with interactive HIIT workouts and stretching programmes available.

No word on pricing just yet, but that 97-inch model is going to be in the tens-of-thousands range. The 83-inch won't be far behind, if we're to speculate, while the 55- and 65-inch models may fall into the acceptable somewhere in and around the £/$3000 range at our best guess. More info as we have it in that regard.

Lower down in the range LG also introduces the C2 series, which includes six screen sizes - including the world's first 42-inch OLED (along with the 48-, 55-, 65-, 77- and 83-inch models). There's the same panel technology on offer as in the G2 OLED Evo, just expect different designs in this step-down range, as is typical of LG's ranging.