Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. TV
  3. TV news
  4. LG TV news

LG OLED EX is next-generation panel technology, will be shown at CES 2022

Author image, Senior news editor · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
LG Display LG OLED EX is next-generation panel technology, will be shown at CES 2022
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - LG Display has announced its next-generation OLED panel technology that will be driving TVs from LG itself and partners in 2022.

OLED EX is being hailed as a breakthrough for TV tech as it offers up to 30 per cent more brightness over conventional OLED panels.

One of the few benefits some LED technologies have over OLED (such as QLED) is increased brightness for HDR content. By improving the brightness using an algorithm-based technology ("EX"), LG Display believes it can better compete while retaining the other benefits of self-illuminating pixels - such as deep black levels.

LG can do this as the new displays utilise deuterium compounds rendered from usually-used hydrogen. These compounds combined with its algorithms enhance the stability and efficiency of each organic light emitting diode (OLED). They also enabled each diode to emit stronger light.

Another benefit of the EX technology is that it helps reduce bezel width from 6mm to 4mm (based on a 65-inch OLED display). It can be enabled on both 4K and 8K panels.

LG Display will start to manufacture its new OLED EX panels from the second quarter of 2022. They will be shown publicly for the first time during CES 2022 in Las Vegas starting on 5 January.

Writing by Rik Henderson. Originally published on 29 December 2021.
Recommended for you
What order should you watch every Marvel movie and TV show?
What order should you watch every Marvel movie and TV show? By Maggie Tillman ·
LG OLED EX is next-generation panel technology, will be shown at CES 2022
LG OLED EX is next-generation panel technology, will be shown at CES 2022 By Rik Henderson ·
Apple TV tips and tricks: The ultimate guide
Apple TV tips and tricks: The ultimate guide By Cam Bunton ·