(Pocket-lint) - LG Display has announced its next-generation OLED panel technology that will be driving TVs from LG itself and partners in 2022.

OLED EX is being hailed as a breakthrough for TV tech as it offers up to 30 per cent more brightness over conventional OLED panels.

One of the few benefits some LED technologies have over OLED (such as QLED) is increased brightness for HDR content. By improving the brightness using an algorithm-based technology ("EX"), LG Display believes it can better compete while retaining the other benefits of self-illuminating pixels - such as deep black levels.

LG can do this as the new displays utilise deuterium compounds rendered from usually-used hydrogen. These compounds combined with its algorithms enhance the stability and efficiency of each organic light emitting diode (OLED). They also enabled each diode to emit stronger light.

Another benefit of the EX technology is that it helps reduce bezel width from 6mm to 4mm (based on a 65-inch OLED display). It can be enabled on both 4K and 8K panels.

LG Display will start to manufacture its new OLED EX panels from the second quarter of 2022. They will be shown publicly for the first time during CES 2022 in Las Vegas starting on 5 January.