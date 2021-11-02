LG Smart TV owners to get 3-months free Apple TV+

(Pocket-lint) - LG has partnered with Apple to offer three-months of Apple TV+ for free to LG Smart TV owners.

Users of compatible LG TV models released from 2016 to today - ie. ones able to download the Apple TV+ app - will be able to sign up for the streaming service from 15 November. Doing so on that day means you'll get free access until mid-February 2022.

Alternatively, you can opt in at any point until 13 February. The three-months will then be available for free from the date you sign up.

After this time, subscribers can continue to use the service on its usual paid membership plan. This costs £4.99 / $4.99 / €4.99 per month.

This offer is for new subscribers only, but is available across 80 countries, including the UK, US and Central Europe - basically anywhere where Apple TV+ operates.

Apple TV+ is the home of the amazing Ted Lasso and Foundation, the latest series added to the platform. The sci-fi show is based on the novels by Isaac Asimov and stars Jared Harris (Chernobyl, Mad Men) and Lee Pace (The Hobbit, Guardians of the Galaxy).

Not all LG TVs between 2016 and 2021 are compatible, sadly. There's no Apple TV+ app on the LG OLED E6, for example. We know because it's a TV we use regularly.