(Pocket-lint) - LG has confirmed the 14 TVs in its line-up that are fully capable of 4K 120Hz gaming with Dolby Vision enabled.

Sadly, the list only stretches as far back as 2020, although it does include LG NanoCell and QNED models, as well as recent OLEDs.

The list and confirmation was posted by TV tech expect Vincent Teoh on his Twitter account. The journalist who runs the HDTV Test YouTube channel laments the fact that 2019's excellent LG C9 OLED TV didn't make the cut.

Here's the list in text form, with the models, the required minimum firmware version and month they were updated:

LG Z1 - FW 03.15.28 - updated July

LG G1 - FW 03.15.27 - updated June

LG C1 - FW 03.15.27 - updated June

LG B1 - FW 03.20.30 - updated October

LG QNED99 - FW 03.15.75 - updated October

LG QNED90 - FW 03.20.30 - updated October

LG NANO99 - FW 03.20.40 - updated October

LG NANO90 - FW 03.20.30 - updated October

LG NANO85 - FW 03.20.30 - updated October

LG ZX - FW 04.30.16 - updated October

LG GX - FW 04.30.10 - updated October

LG CX - FW 04.30.10 - updated October

LG NANO99 - FW 04.30.16 - updated October

LG NANO97 - FW 04.30.16 - updated October

Sadly, if don't own any of these models, it doesn't look like you will be getting the full next-gen gaming package. Some older models will work with 4K 120Hz but not Dolby Vision at the same time.