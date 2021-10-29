(Pocket-lint) - Beginning at the end of October 2021, LG is launching a feature that will enable all its 2020 and 2021 4K and 8K Smart TVs to auto switch into Filmmaker mode when viewing Prime Video content.

LG, in a statement to Pocket-lint, said: "Filmmaker Mode was designed to preserve the visual intent of the content creator, bringing the home viewing experience as close as possible to that of an actual theatrical release."

What Filmmaker mode actually does is turn off the picture processing features that come enabled as standard on most modern smart TVs. While some like the look of the motion smoothing and image sharpening, others feel it detracts from the viewing experience, especially when watching movies.

Amazon's Prime Video is host to a vast selection of movies and shows, including some great original content such as The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, The Boys, The Tomorrow War and the highly anticipated upcoming series The Wheel of Time.

LG's range of UHD TVs are home to a range of features like Dolby Vision IQ, that adjusts picture settings based on content genre and ambient light conditions, and Dolby Atmos that enables detailed spatial surround sound.

If you find yourself enjoying the processed look for broadcast TV but would prefer it off for high quality movies and series, you will no doubt welcome this new ability with open arms.