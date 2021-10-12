Disney+ and HBO Max coming to third-party webOS TVs

(Pocket-lint) - LG expanded the licence for its webOS smart TV platform to third-party manufacturers earlier this year and is now supplying them with a major update.

TVs from the likes of Blaupunkt, Eko and Polaroid will be getting access to streaming services Disney+, Vudu, HBO Max, Pandora and Sling TV in the territories in which they operate.

The firmware update is rolling out now, so all webOS TVs from multiple manufacturers should get the new apps automatically. If not, check the settings to download the software manually.

Different services are available in different countries. DIsney+, for example, is available in more than 20 countries, including the UK, US and Central Europe. Vudu, though, is only available in the US.

HBO Max is launching across Europe soon, but not in the UK, Germany, Italy or France due to an existing agreement with the broadcaster Sky.

Some of the services are already available on LG's own webOS TVs. Disney+, for example, has been accessible since its launch in the US and UK.

Other brands that currently make webOS TVs include Advance, JSW, Manta, RCA, Seiki and Skytech. There are several original design manufacturers too: Ayonz, Dualshine, Konka, Silicon Player, Skyworth and Xianyou.