LG slashes 10% off 2021 OLED TV prices to commiserate England Euro 2020 defeat

(Pocket-lint) - LG was a major sponsor of Euro 2020 and to commiserate with England's loss in the final, it has taken 10 per cent off the price of its excellent 2021 OLED TVs.

This is a limited time offer, running from 14-27 July and it's available on A1, B1, C1 and G1 series models. These models are available in a wide range of sizes, 55, 65 and 77 inch - with the A1 and C1 also offering a 48-inch model.

Also note that these discounts are via a tick box or voucher code, so make sure you apply that discount - and below we've listed the prices for the 55-inch model, as that's the most popular in UK homes.

LG OLED A1 55in - now £989.99 The A1 is LG's entry-level OLED for 2021, coming in 48, 55, 65 and 77-inch sizes. It offers fantastic 4K HDR quality, with support for Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos, but it's only a 60Hz panel with the older α7 processor, so ideal for movie watchers rather than next-gen gamers. This deal is from Amazon UK, tick the 10% discount box. View offer

LG OLED B1 55in - now £1169.99 The B1 is a great OLED option, offering 55, 65 or 77in sizes, and this time with a 120Hz panel supporting 4K HDR, including Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos. It also has the older α7 processor, but has a nicer stand and faster refreshing panel than the entry-level A1. This deal is from Currys PC World - use the code 10OFFVIS at checkout. View offer

LG OLED C1 55in - now £1529.99 The LG OLED C1 is one of the most impressive OLED TVs you can buy, packed with the latest technologies from LG to deliver the best performance. It comes in 48, 55, 65 and 77-inch sizes, offering 4K HDR, with Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos. It's a 120Hz TV, ideal for the latest consoles, but also has the newest and most powerful α9 processor from LG to deliver better visuals than the B1. This deal is from Currys PC World - use the code 10OFFVIS at checkout. View offer

LG OLED G1 55in - now £1799.99 The LG OLED G1 is all about design: while the technical specification of the display itself are similar to the C1 - with that α9 processor, 120Hz, 4K HDR, Dolby Vision IQ and Atmos support - the G is designed for seamless mounting on the wall. It's designed to look premium and clean. Available in 55, 65 and 77-inches, this deal is from Currys PC World - use the code 10OFFVIS at checkout. View offer