LG's webOS smart platform to feature on other brands' TVs

(Pocket-lint) - LG will licence its webOS smart TV platform to other manufacturers.

It will offer webOS to any smart TV manufacturer who wants to adopt the standard, hoping to expand its reach beyond its own television ranges.

The platform includes the UX design, including the on-screen apps pop-up, as well as voice search functionality and control. AI algorithms are also built into webOS, which can be utilised by licencees.

App support for LG's webOS is plentiful, so that has to be attractive to other brands - especially those who lack their own, content rich system. Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV and Disney+ are supported universally, along with regional services, like Peacock, Hulu, Britbox and BBC iPlayer.

LG has, so far, signed up 20 TV manufacturers from around the world, including RCA, Ayonz and Konka. More will be announced in time.

It is not yet known whether the new system - webOS 6.0 - or a former version will appear on other brands' sets this year.

"The webOS platform is one of the easiest and most convenient way to access millions of hours of movies and TV shows," said LG Home Entertainment's president, Park Hyoung-sei.

"By welcoming other manufacturers to join the webOS TV ecosystem, we are embarking on a new path that allows many new TV owners to experience the same great UX and features that are available on LG TVs. We look forward to bringing these new customers into the incredible world of webOS TV."

