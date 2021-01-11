LG TVs to get Google Stadia cloud gaming built-in

(Pocket-lint) - LG has announced that Stadia is coming to its latest webOS TVs in the second-half of 2021. That means supported LG TV owners will not need a separate Chromecast Ultra or other device to play Stadia cloud games on their sets.

They will still need a game controller - such as the official Stadia controller - but a dedicated Stadia application will be available as part of the TV's smart functionality.

Google Stadia is a cloud gaming platform whereby games can be purchased and stored in a virtual library, ready to be played at any time. The game's video is streamed to the TV over the internet, while controller codes are sent in the other direction.

There is relatively little latency or lag and Stadia Pro subscribers can get up to 4K 60fps visuals and 5.1 surround sound. A free Stadia account is also available, which locks video at a maximum of 1080p with stereo audio.

Pro members also get access to a select group of free games per month.

At launch, Stadia will only be available on TVs that run the newly-announced webOS 6.0 platform. It will also come to LG TVs running webOS 5.0 "later this year". Sadly, that means it is unlikely to be available for TVs purchased in 2019 or sooner.

Writing by Rik Henderson.