LG announces new, more efficient G1 OLED TV series, updates to C1 series

(Pocket-lint) - LG has announced a new G1 OLED TV series at CES 2021 plus updates to the C1 series. All feature the latest web OS 6.0 smart TV platform, HDMI 2.1 and latest-gen Magic Remote with hot keys for Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

The new G1 series follows on from LG's announcement of QNED Mini LED TVs plus LG Display's announcement of a new 42-inch panel. That latter announcement was part of what LG is calling OLED evo - a name for even more efficient OLED displays that offer better luminosity for higher brightness and even punchier and detailed images than before.

An updated C1 series now features a brand new 83-inch model and once again goes downwards to 48-inches. A new Gallery Stand is available alongside the Gallery Design mount if you want your TV to be freestanding rather than wall-mounted.

Each of the new OLED TVs features the latest α (Alpha) 9 Gen 4 AI processor, also available on the LG QNED Mini LED TV models QNED99 and QNED95 and LG NanoCell TV models NANO99 and NANO95. It's also inside the new Z1 8K model, too.

An Auto Volume Leveling feature - part of a new version of LG’s AI Sound Pro - ensures a consistent level of volume when switching between channels or streaming apps.

The new panels also feature the low blue light emission requirement of Eyesafe making them easy on the eye - LG claims its new OLED TVs emit approximately 50 percent less blue light than a similar-sized premium LCD TV panel.

Game Optimizer is available on all 2021 webOS-powered TVs and are Nvidia G-Sync compatible plus there's support for AMD FreeSync, too.

