(Pocket-lint) - LG's display technology arm has announced a next-generation OLED panel that can be made in smaller screen sizes - including 42-inch.

It also features improved performance over previous year's panels.

Unveiled as part of the company's CES 2021 lineup, the new OLED technology is capable of higher efficiency thanks to a new layer being added to the display. This, claims LG, improves the efficiency of the panel by "around 20 per cent" and therefore improves brightness - something OLED has traditionally played second fiddle on in comparison with backlit technologies, such as Mini LED and LED.

As well as increased brightness, the new tech can be made in a couple of new screen sizes - 42 and 83-inch. This will result in LG's 2021 OLED TV range being available in multiple size variants: 42, 48, 55, 65, 77, 83 and 88-inches.

LG Display will also differentiate OLED panels with additional technologies where possible. Film Cinematic Sound OLED (Film CSO) will turn the screen into its own speaker, generating the audio by vibrating the display itself and thereby allowing for slimmer TV designs.

LG will also announce a number of Mini LED TVs at this year's virtual CES (starting today), which could provide excellent contrast for those without OLED-sized budgets.

