(Pocket-lint) - LG's "exhibits" at the first all-digital CES in January will include the debut of its QNED Mini LED TV range.

Described as "a giant leap forward in LCD TV picture quality", the QNED TVs will feature quantum dot and NanoCell technologies, along with new Mini LED backlighting to provide better constrat and peak brightness than conventional LCD TVs.

There will be 10 new models in total, ranging in sizes up to 86-inches and with 4K and 8K resolutions covered.

The LG TVs will also sport up to 120Hz refresh rates - ideal for gaming on a PS5 or Xbox Series X/S.

"Our new QNED series is a premium home entertainment option that expands and improves the LCD TV space and gives consumers another terrific viewing choice," said LG's vice president of R&D, Nam Ho-jun.

"These TVs deliver an experience that set them apart from other LCD TVs and speak to our commitment to innovation and pushing the standard forward."

Mini LED technology is similar to the MicroLED tech adopted by other manufacturers, including Samsung. It uses tens of thousands of tiny LEDs behind the LED substrate that can be turned off in zones for local dimming, ensuring deep black levels in areas where not much light is needed, and high brightness in opposing areas. This gives a more OLED like TV picture.

