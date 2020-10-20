LG's rollable OLED TV finally, er, rolls out

(Pocket-lint) - First announced during CES in January 2019, the LG Signature OLED R TV is finally hitting stores. Be prepared to put your hands in your pockets though, as it costs a mere $87,000 (£67,066).

The world's first rollable TV to go on sale, it unfurls from a dedicated cabinet when in use. But, when switched off it can curl up and disappear entirely.

Alternatively, it can be set in "Line View" which presents a small fragment of the screen to show information, such as the time and weather.

The brushed metal cabinet also houses the speaker unit, which is covered with Kvadrat fabric and buyers have a choice of colours: signature black, moon gray, topaz blue and toffee brown.

The 4K HDR display itself is 65-inches.

"The seamless marriage of technological and design innovation demonstrated in LG Signature OLED R is an unprecedented feat that genuinely deserves to be called a work of art," boasted LG home entertainment president, Park Hyoung-sei.

"This is a true luxury product that reimagines what television can be. [It] delivers a differentiated user experience and a new way of thinking about space while once again confirming LG’s leadership in the premium TV market."

It is only available in the South Korean market at present.

Writing by Rik Henderson.