(Pocket-lint) - The fifth-annual Prime Day has kicked off and, as usual, some of the best sales the online retailer has to offer are on TVs. US Prime members can pick up a 55-inch LG smart TV at nearly half off.

The LG 65SM8100AUA has seen its price cut by almost 50 per cent for Prime Day. The 55-Inch smart TV has Alexa built-in and is part of the Nano 8 series. It has a 4K Ultra HD display. It also comes with Airplay 2 built-in for streaming from Apple devices. The TV can also work with Google Assistant and uses local dimming with ThinQ AI to accentuate the already brilliant picture.

The LG 65SM8100AUA is 44 per cent off its normal price of $900, meaning Prime members can get it for $499.99, a saving of $400.

To see how LG’s TV compares to other top 4K TVs, see our in-depth guide here.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.