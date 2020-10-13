(Pocket-lint) - Prime Day, the fifth-annual sale from Amazon US, is introducing a huge deal on a 65-inch LG TV.

The LG 65SM8100AUA 65-inch smart TV is now over half off.

It comes with Alexa built-in but can also work with Google Assistant if that’s your preferred AI assistant. It features a crisp 4K Ultra HD picture and runs on a quad-core processor and LG ThinQ AI technology. The screen uses local dimming to provide an even more eye-popping picture. Apple fans will love that it has AirPlay 2 as well, for effortlessly streaming.

The LG 65SM8100AUA is on sale for $699.99, or 42 per cent off its usual price.

To see how LG’s TV compares to other top 4K TVs, see our in-depth guide here.

Prime Day is Amazon's annual sale, exclusive to Prime members who subscribe to Amazon Prime. This year, Prime members in the US, UK, and several other countries around the globe can get access to thousands of discounts across Amazon from 13 October to 14 October. Pocket-lint is spotlighting all the best deals for US and UK Prime members in the following roundups:

We also have a guide on Amazon shopping tips, tricks, and hacks here .

Writing by Maggie Tillman.