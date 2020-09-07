(Pocket-lint) - LG has backtracked on a tweet it posted last week in which it said Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit will not be coming to pre-2019 TVs. It has now stated that both technologies will be coming to 2018 OLED and Super UHD TVs "later this year".

The LG UK Twitter account posted the following on 26 August: "Hi there, LG has no plans to update its pre-2019 TVs with AirPlay2 or Homekit, unfortunately. Apologies for the inconvenience caused!"

However, that tweet has since been deleted and a new one was posted today, Monday 7 September. It revealed that not only have 2018 TVs now received the Apple TV app (including Apple TV+), both AirPlay 2 and HomeKit will be available in the coming months.

Customers worldwide can now enjoy the Apple TV app on LG 2018 OLED and Super UHD TVs, with UHD TV models to follow. LG's 2018 TVs will add support for Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit later this year, and more details will be shared when these features become available — LG UK (@LGUK) September 7, 2020

The original posting caused much costernation at the time, with customers and news outlets claiming the Korean firm was reneging on former promises that a firmware update would be made available. Thankfully, it has all been sorted, it seems.

Sadly, for owners of older LG TVs, you won't be so lucky as they were never intended to be updated with the latest tech developments.

Writing by Rik Henderson.