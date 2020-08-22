(Pocket-lint) - LG has developed transparent OLED displays for subways, and they're launching first in Beijing and Shenzhen.

The company's 55-inch displays can show schedules, locations, transfers, and other real-time information. They'll serve as the train windows, and they'll also be used for entertainment purposes, as you'll be able to see the news on them. Even flights and news data can be shown.

The see-through displays are coming to Line 6 in Beijing and Line 10 in Shenzhen.

LG is working with railroad companies to bring the innovative OLEDs to other lines. "Transparent OLEDs are gaining interest not only from mobility customers in the areas of self-driving cars, airplanes, and subways, but also from sectors such as smart home and smart building industries," said LG in a press release. "As OLEDs are self-emitting with no need of backlights, they are able to produce a maximized transparency rate.

LG isn't the first company to come up with transparent OLEDs. We've seen this sort of tech demonstrated on the CES and IFA show floors for at least eight years now. Samsung was among the first to market the technology, while Xiaomi is among the latest, with its $7,200 transparent TV.

“The application of transparent displays will become more diverse,” said Dr. Chang-ho Oh, a senior vice president at LG Display. He said his company “aims to supply products to a wide range of industries in line with its vision as the leading display solution provider".

Writing by Maggie Tillman.