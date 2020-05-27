LG's first 48-inch 4K HDR OLED TV will be available soon, with "key markets" in Europe and Asia getting the set from June.

That is thought to include the UK, with the LG OLED 48CX expected to be available through the usual retailers.

US and North American availability will follow.

The 48CX will be available for £1,499 in the UK and is being touted as an ideal set for gaming. Not only does its size suit a games-playing environment, it is Nvidia G-Sync compatible and sports a 120Hz refresh rate for 4K content.

It also boasts low input lag and ultra-fast response time, thanks to the OLED technology.

As well as its gaming prowess, the CX includes many of the standards and formats needed in a modern TV.

HDR10, HLG and Dolby Vision HDR formats are supported, alongside Dolby Atmos surround audio (for when attached to a compatible sound system). There is HDMI eARC connectivity and HDMI VRR for variable refresh rate compatibility with PC graphics cards and consoles.

"LG is again pushing the innovation envelope by bringing the ultimate picture to a TV screen size that is much more approachable," said LG's president of its home entertainment division, Park Hyoung-sei.

