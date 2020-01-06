LG is finally bringing the Apple TV app to its TVs

LG has confirmed that it will be offering the Apple TV app on its 2018, 2019 and 2020 televisions, allowing owners to watch their iTunes content on their TV or stream the latest shows from Apple TV+.

If this all sounds familiar, it's probably because LG confirmed, a year ago, that it would be offering AirPlay 2 support on its TVs, alongside Samsung. For most people, this was seen as a nod to support Apple's (then unannounced) TV service.

But while a rush of updates appeared for Samsung TVs, as well as Roku and Fire TV devices, to support the launch of Apple TV+, LG seems to have been biding its time. The latest information forms part of LG's 2020 announcements and doesn't going as far as saying when this update will arrive - but that 2018 and 2019 TV owners will be able to "enjoy the Apple TV app this year."

For those who don't want to wait around, the app runs perfectly well on Roku devices or Fire TV Stick, so you might want to get yourself one of those if you're desperate to get the service on your TV.

Apple TV+ hasn't got off to the strongest start. Despite a glittering array of names involved with launching the service, there hasn't been a stand-out show that's really got everyone talking, and the critics have not been favourable.

Meanwhile the content wars are heating up, with Disney+ launching its service too - with Baby Yoda taking most of the glory - while Netflix and Amazon Video continuing to roll on and fend off the newcomers.

If and when we get confirmation of any dates that these updates will be rolling out, we'll be sure to let you know.