LG is introducing 14 new OLED TV models in 2020 with 4K and 8K resolutions.

A new screen size is being added to its line for the first time: 48-inches. This will make owning an LG OLED TV more accessible for those in smaller homes.

The 4K LG OLED48CX will be one of two entry models in the 2020 range - alongside the BX line - but will support Dolby Vision IQ and the UHD Alliance's new Filmmaker Mode, like the rest of the sets in the line-up.

The CX line will also be available in 55, 65 and 77-inch screen sizes, as will the BX OLED TVs.

There is also an LG GX Gallery series, which combines minimalist design and ultrathin form factor (20mm thin) with a specially-designed wall mount to make it look like it is a piece of art - much like Samsung's Frame TVs.

It will come in 65-inches only and be 4K HDR enabled.

A new LG Signature OLED R (model 65RX) comes with its own, premium stand solution. While, the latest Wallpaper series OLED WX continues the trend of being able to be stuck to the wall with little extra fuss.

Stepping up to 8K, the LG OLED ZX range comes in 77 and 88-inch screen sizes.

LG's 2020 sets come with the Apple TV app for TV+ streaming, with 12 of them also supporting Nvidia G-Sync compatibility for gaming. And, they utilise the company's latest Alpha 9 Gen 3 AI processor, with a 120Hz response time.

Prices and availability on all the TVs will be announced later this year.