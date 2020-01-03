LG adds new models to its 8K TV lineup ahead of CES next week

LG has previewed its forthcoming 2020 8K TV lineup ahead of CES 2020 taking place next week. CES is the big starting gun show of the year, where all the main manufacturers preview their ranges for the year.

As usual, LG likes to showcase its stuff before the show actually starts next Monday rather than join the rat race of exhibiting companies jostling for position.

There are new models in LG's LG Signature OLED collection and the LCD-based 8K NanoCell TV range. Indeed there are now eight TVs in the company's 8K range with new 77 and 65-inch class models in addition to LG’s existing 88 and 75-inch screen sizes.

The 88 and 77-inch models are Signature OLED 8K TVs (models 88/77 OLED ZX) while the others are the LCD-based NanoCell TVs (models 75/65 Nano99, 75/65 Nano97, and 75/65 Nano95).

The new TVs have an upgraded α (Alpha) 9 Gen 3 AI Processor with AI-based 8K upscaling. LG says these TVs have improved noise reduction and sharpness-enhancing technologies to provide better upscaling of lower resolution content.

These TVs support 8K content streaming at 60fps and can deliver 8K 60P over HDMI.

It was announced a few days ago that LG has partnered with the body behind CES - the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) - to introduce a logo to certify its 8K TVs as being able to show full 8K resolution (among other minimum requirements such as the number of inputs, HDR support, upscaling capabilities and 10-bit or more bit depth.

This means LG's TVs will be labelled as "8K Ultra HD" TVs. There is a slight problem though - and that's Samsung who is backing the 8K Association's competing standard for certifying TVs as officially 8K.

We'll bring you all the latest launch news from CES 2020 starting on Sunday.