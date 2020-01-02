CES is the world's biggest consumer tech trade show and LG always goes to town on it, showing its TVs, audio, and smart home devices each year. It often demonstrates some amazing concept technologies and this year's will be no different.

Starting on Tuesday 7 January, visitors to CES 2020 will be able to see how the manufacturer envisages the use of OLED display technology in everyday life, not just for TVs.

It will show some interesting applications for in-car dashboards, in-flight entertainment systems and more.

The "Your Lifestyle with LG Display" program is developing numerous OLED panels for airplanes, including video walls that are mounted on the side of an aircraft. The multiple 55-inch screens can give the impression that the cabin is much larger and open than usual.

In addition, a 65-inch Ultra HD bendable display can be used for entertainment - with customisable curvature settings depending on user preference. And a see-through OLED panel - with 40 per cent transparency - can be employed as an information partition on an upper class seat, for example.

The in-car applications on show will include a dashboard made of four plastic OLED displays. While Cinematic Sound OLED displays will be shown on the LG stand, which generate sound from the screen itself - a bit like Sony's AG9 series TV that acts as the centre speaker in an audio setup.

Cinematic Sound TVs to feature will include an 88-inch 8K display that houses an 11.2 channel sound system.

A 65-inch 4K roll-down OLED display will also be on show, that is stored in the ceiling but rolls into place at the touch of a button. It could signal the end for conventional projectors when it comes to home cinema.

