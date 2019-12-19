There's finally a standard for 8K TVs - and LG is first to the punch

There's now a proper logo to mark 8K TVs as being officially up to the task of showing 8K pictures. The new industry standard will label TVs as being "8K Ultra HD" TVs and is being pushed by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) in the US.

LG is the first company that has announced it will be using the new logo and will reveal TVs using the labelling at CES 2020, taking place in early January. LG brands these as "Real 8K TVs", whether they're in the company's LG Signature OLED collection or the LCD-based 8K NanoCell TV range.

Essentially, the CTA is trying to head off any issues in stores caused by cheaper models pushing themselves as 8K when in fact they don't offer true 8K resolution. However, things aren't quite that easy since the 8K Association also has its own minimum requirements for an 8K panel, with Samsung chief among its members. Inevitably this will lead to some consumer confusion.

The new 8K Ultra HD standard is not just about ensuring the TVs meet a minimum resolution - there are also other specifications such as a minimum number of inputs, HDR support, upscaling capabilities and bit depth of at least 10-bit. For example, the screen must have at least 33 million active pixels to be classified as 8K.

So that means 7,680 horizontally, 4,320 vertically "within a 16:9 viewable window”. The upscaling capabilities must include the ability to upscale SD, HD and 4K to 8K.

8K delivers four times more detail than 4K TV and 16 times more than HD.

