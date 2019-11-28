Save £700 on this 55-inch LG OLED TV, now £1,099

When Black Friday rolls around each year, it's always the big-ticket items that attract the most attention. And tellies are certainly up there as the most sought after.

If you've been holding out not only for a TV bargain, but for TV quality, then this LG OLED B9 deal should be right up your street. As part of the Black Friday deals, it's had £700 shaved off its original asking price, meaning you can pick it up for £1,099.

• Interested? See the 55-inch LG OLED B9 deal on Amazon



OLED is the pinnacle of TV technology. As each pixel self-illuminates, you won't get any of that backlight blooming that LCDs can suffer, meaning the truest blacks possible. And as LG makes OLED - and, indeed, provides its panels to other manufacturers - it's the best-of-best in this field.

That's what makes the OLED B9 shine. And while it's at the 'bottom' of the range for 2019, the screen technology in the models above it is identical - so you're not sacrificing picture quality. All the C9, E9 and W9 sets offer are different designs and sound arrangements.

If the £1,099 asking price is too much, or you're looking for something bigger/small/flashier/cheaper, then check out out Best Black Friday TV deals page for more.

