Grab an LG OLED TV bargain and get free Sky Q thrown in

LG and Sky have joined forces to bring you a fantastic deal on the build up to Black Friday.

If you purchase an LG OLED TV in the UK before 23 January 2020 you can qualify for money off or even fully free Sky TV.

The offer includes all of the current OLED TV range, from the LG OLED B9 up to the LG Signature OLED W9. Once you've bought one of the eligible sets, you just register for the Sky on a dedicated website here.

The amount you get off an 18-month Sky Q 2TB package depends on which TV you buy. There are also some great deals on LG OLED TVs at the moment, across various retailers.

For example, if you buy either the LG OLED E9 or LG Signature OLED W9, you get the full 18-months of SKy Q for free - a saving of £720.

Purchase the superb LG OLED C9 and you get 50 per cent of the Sky Q package - worth £360.

Or, opt for the LG OLED B9 and you will be rewarded with 33 per cent off 18-months of Sky Q - worth a total of £236.70. Considering the 65-inch B9 is now listed for £1,779 on Amazon (a saving of £1,020 as it is), that's a great offer.

If you have bought an eligible LG OLED TV already, you can still claim, as long as it was purchased after 23 October 2019.