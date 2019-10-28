LG's 2020 OLED TVs to have edge displays, reveals patent

LG's next-generation OLED TVs will reportedly have curved edge displays, making the bezels on either side effectively disappear.

The Korean manufacturer has submitted a series of new design parents to the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) that show multiple rounded edge form factors that could be adopted for its next range of televisions.

Like several premium mobile phones, such as the Samsung Galaxy S10, the edges - either top or side - will slightly wrap around, giving the illusion of a 100 per cent screen.

We're not sure which of the six designs LG could opt for in a consumer product - if at all. Not all patents end up being realised and some of the designs found by LetsGoDigital would make for weird looking TVs.

However, it might as well utilise the unique, bendable natured of OLED technology, as long as it looks cool and isn't just a gimmick.

Indeed, LG has already explored different TV designed possible thanks to OLED in recent times. After ditching its flexible curved TVs released more than five years ago, it launched its Signature OLED TV R at CES 2019.

The OLED TV R rolls up into a cabinet when not in use and can even be used as a strip display, just poking out of the top to show information, such as the time and weather.

We could see the new edge display OLED TVs at CES 2020 this coming January.