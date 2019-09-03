The rollout of LG's 8K TV models has begun. Its 8K OLED and NanoCell TVs will be available this month, September, in several regions, including the UK and US.

In addition, LG has released a pre-IFA 2019 video showing the different benefits AI is bringing to its 2019 OLED TVs - a main focus on its IFA 2019 show stand this week.

The two 8K models that will be available are the "world's first" 8K OLED TV, the LG Signature 88Z9, as first shown at last year's IFA, and the LG NanoCell 75SM99, an LED model.

The 88Z9 is an 88-inch model with a pixel count of 7680 x 4320. It has the same deep blacks and accurate colour representation as the company's 4K OLED panels, but also comes with 8K upscaling technology to improve Full HD and 4K sources in lieu of native 8K content.

An integrated 80W sound system is included for weighty, powerful audio.

The 75-inch 75SM99 NanoCell TV offers 8K at a slightly smaller screen size. It has Full Array Local Dimming Pro proprietary technology to ensure that the backlight presents as little light bleed between pixels as possible, thereby retaining black levels almost on a par with the OLED set.

Both TVs feature LG's α (Alpha) 9 Gen 2 processing, which uses AI smarts to ensure that pictures are intelligently optimised (as detailed in the video above).

They support Dolby Vision and Advanced HDR by Technicolor for up to 4K material, and HDR10 for up to 8K content. And, each has four HDMI 2.1 inputs, allowing for up to 8K video at 60fps - so as futureproofed as it comes right now.

They will both come with Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support and, depending on the market, will have Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa built-in.

Prices for both TVs in the UK and US are yet to be revealed.