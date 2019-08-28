LG 4K UHD Cinebeam home projectors coming to IFA 2019

A little over two years ago, decent, affordable home cinema projectors with 4K HDR capabilities were a pipe dream. Now they are appearing regularly, with LG ready to show two at IFA 2019.

The LG 4K UHD Cinebeam Laser and 4K UHD Cinebeam LED projectors are designed for home use (or office) and support HDR10 for high dynamic range pictures.

The Cinebeam Laser (model number HU85L) is LG's first ultra short throw laser projector, which means you can get a 90-inch image from just 5.6cm away from the wall. A 120-inch picture is possible when the projector is set just 18 cm away.

It is capable of a brightness of 2,700 ANSI lumens and comes with a claimed contrast ratio of 2,000,000:1. Lifespan is said to be 20,000 hours at the highest brightness levels.

The LED model (HU70L) can project a picture of up to 140-inches and has a maximum brightness of 1,500 ANSI lumens.

Its claimed contrast ratio is 150,000:1 but LG states that its lifespan is greater than its sibling, thanks to the LED light source: 30,000 hours at highest brightness.

Both are DLP projectors and are connected devices, so can stream Netflix, Amazon Video, YouTube and other video services through the built-in webOS 4.5 user interface.

Built-in stereo speakers make them ideal all-in-one home entertainment solutions.

They also come with USB, Ethernet, HDMI inputs and can mirror both iOS and Android devices.

Prices and availability are yet to be revealed, but it has been confirmed that they are both coming to European markets.