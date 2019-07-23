It looks like LG TVs will start supporting AirPlay 2 from next week

An LG source suggests that AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support will start to roll out to those with compatible TVs imminently.

We've known since CES 2019 that AirPlay 2 would be coming to selected TVs from Samsung, Sony, Vizio and LG as part of Apple's wider push into media streaming services such as Apple Music and the forthcoming Apple TV+. It has already rolled out onto Samsung TVs.

The news came in a tweet from LG's Australian support team and, while it could be that the rollout is happening in Australia only, we'd have thought it's likely that other countries would roll out fairly rapidly after that.

We do know that it'll only be 2019 TVs that can use the services, meaning that the barrier to entry is fairly high, but presumably, there is a technical reason why it isn't going further down the lineup. Of course, it could also be the case that LG wants to use it as a marketable feature and sees the Apple TV+ service as a way to market the newer sets to customers.

As part of Apple's push to get things ready for TV+, the Apple TV app has been coming to more platforms and is being rolled out to the TVs supported by AirPlay 2, too. The TV app will also be coming to Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, too.

LG has also been rolling out Amazon Alexa support to its 2019 smart TVs, too.