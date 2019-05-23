LG has announced that Amazon Alexa support for its 2019 TVs will rollout from this month (May).

We previously told you that this year's LG TVs featuring the company's proprietary ThinQ AI will get the update and, therefore, add Alexa voice control to their featureset. Now the company has confirmed that North American customers will receive upgrades first, followed by those in Europe and Asia over the "coming weeks".

The update will be delivered through the Alexa app on the smart televisions themselves.

TVs to be Alexa-enabled include models in the UHD, NanoCell and OLED ranges.

Alexa is an addition to the series' voice assistant support, with Google Assistant already available.

LG OLED and select NanoCell TVs released in 2019 will also receive AirPlay 2 and Apple HomeKit support later this year - as part of a "mid-year update".

This will enable the ability to send videos, music or photos from an iOS device or Mac to the TV screen, plus control your television using Siri or the Home application on your device.

"The addition of Alexa support is another example of LG’s commitment to simplifying our customers' lives," said president of home entertainment at LG, Brian Kwon

"We will continue to enrich the user experience going forward with a diverse range of convenient AI services and features."