LG Signature OLED TV R literally rolls up inside its own base

During its CES 2019 press conference, LG announced an OLED TV that rolls up and hides inside a cabinet until it is needed.

The LG Signature OLED TV R is housed inside a 4.2-channel 100W cabinet speaker system that offers Dolby Atmos surround sound and can be used as a music system independently to the television.

Then, when the screen is needed, it rolls out of the cabinet to provide a superthin 65-inch 4K HDR OLED panel with the speaker system turning to TV duties. It will also be Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit enabled, like other 2019 LG TVs.

LG Display showed a similar prototype concept in 2018 but this is the first time it has appeared as a consumer product.

We don't know much else about it at present, but will be catching up with the OLED TV R ourselves when we get to the show floor at CES itself.

All we can say for now is, as it is an all-new tech concept, we doubt it's going to be cheap.

LG's extraordinary wallpaper-like Signature OLED TV W, released last year, is still priced over £3,800 for the 65-inch model.

We'll also let you know when it might be available in the UK and US once we find out more.

For now, watch the video above and salivate over the next generation set. We certainly are.