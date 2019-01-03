LG 2019 TVs to include Alexa, extra smarts and 8K

As usual, LG continues to highlight some of the products to be shown at CES ahead of the show itself.

We've previously revealed that the new Alpha 9 (α9 Gen 2) intelligent processor will drive the 2019 OLED series: Z9, W9, E9 and C9. Now LG has revealed that the former of those sets will be an 88-inch 8K TV.

The OLED Z9 will feature 8K upscaling for non-native sources and improved noise reduction.

All of the models will benefit from greater AI tech, however, with the processor also registering ambient light in order to optimise brightness depending on the current lighting conditions inside your home.

HDR and Dolby Vision enabled content will be further refined too.

The Alpha 9 chip will improve virtual 5.1 surround sound performance as well, with two-channel upmixing and intelligent level adjustment depending on listening positions.

Perhaps most exciting is that the latest range of ThinQ AI TVs from LG will add Amazon's Alexa voice assistant to its arsenal. The current sets already support Google Assistant, but Alexa will also be available to help control smart home devices and work as it does on Echo devices. An Amazon Prime Video button will be available on the included remote control.

The α9 Gen 2 processor will also be inside the company's 75-inch 8K LCD TV (SM99) available later this year. And HDMI 2.1 plus High Frame Rate (HFR) tech will be supported by the OLED panels and select NanoCell TVs.

We'll be at CES 2019 in Las Vegas next week to see the new range and bring you more, including our first impressions. You can keep track of our CES coverage in our handy round-up feature here.