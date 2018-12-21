LG will unveil a new, ultra-short throw 4K projector at CES 2019 that is capable of providing a decent sized image from just 2-inches.

The LG Cinebeam Laser 4K projector is capable of projecting a 90-inch 4K image from that distance. Place it further back and the image expands, while retaining the same Ultra HD clarity.

Project from 7-inches away and it will give you a 120-inch image, for example.

Ther projector delivers up to 2,500 ANSI lumens of brightness and has USB and Ethernet connections, enabling it to stream and play content from digital sources. HDMI input is present too.

As it is a reasonably compact projector, it can be moved around easily - even stored away and used for special occasions.

LG ThinQ AI technology is present and the Cinebeam can be voice controlled. An LG Magic Remote is included, which also has backlit buttons for use when a room is darkened.

"The new CineBeam Laser projector marries spectacular 4K viewing experience with the convenience of AI technology," said Jang Ik-hwan, head of LG’s IT business division. "There is no other product like this on the market."

Price and release details are yet to be revealed, but we might find out more during CES in January.