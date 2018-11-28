  1. Home
LG's 2019 OLED TVs will run on Alpha 9 Gen 2 processor and be ready for 120fps content

- New Alpha 9 Gen 2 processor

- To be shown at CES 2019

LG is prepping itself for the CES onslaught already. Traditionally early in its information about the products to be shown, the company has started even earlier this year, with a tease of the processor to be found in the 2019 OLED TV line-up.

They will be boosted by the addition of the Alpha 9 (α9 Gen 2) intelligent processor. It brings a new, four-step noise reduction process that promises cleaner, crisper pictures than ever before. LG claims it uses twice as many steps as conventional image-enhancing technologies.

LG points to gradations as one area to benefit greatly - the smooth, seamless transition between one colour and another in an image. A sun-lit sky, for example, will show no signs of banding if pure gradation is achieved.

The α9 Gen 2 processor also contains tech to upgrade other elements, such as sharpness, contrast ratio and colour fidelity.

And it will support next-generation high frame rate (HFR) content up to 120 frames per second.

Broadcasters are unlikely to adopt 120fps HFR video any time soon - some, such as Netflix, are still only just testing 60fps content. However, future proofing is never a bad thing.

LG is yet to reveal which of its 2019 OLED TVs will sport the new processor, but we'll make sure we check them out during CES in early January next year.

