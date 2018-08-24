When LG rolled out its Google Assistant voice control features for US 2018 ThinQ TVs it said that they would be coming to Europe and Asia too. Now it has confirmed that they will arrive in several new locations in the fourth quarter this year.

That means UK owners of 2018 LG TVs with AI ThinQ technology will get Google Assistant between October and December.

It will also be added to similar TV line-ups in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, South Korea and Spain. Up to five languages will be supported.

Google Assistant doesn't just add voice control abilities to compatible TVs, or simply call up weather reports, it also turns the TV into the hub of a smart home. It is compatible with over 5,000 smart devices across many brands, so you can tell your TV to switch on your lighting system, even start boiling a kettle for a cup of tea.

As well as Google Assistant, owners in the UK, US and other English speaking countries can also already link Google Home smart speakers to their supported 2018 TVs to control them by voice remotely. The same feature will launch in France, Germany, Japan and South Korea by the end of the year.

And Alexa-support is coming to additional regions. You will soon be able to control your TV via an Alexa-enabled device in Australia and Canada. The feature is already live in the UK and US.

More will be revealed at IFA 2018 in Berlin next week.