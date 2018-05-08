  LG's 2018 TVs now support Google Assistant voice control

LG has announced that its 2018 OLED and Super UHD TVs can now be controlled using your voice and Google Assistant.

The update is for LG's new ThinQ TVs, which put AI at their core. This means the TVs can understand more natural language when speaking commands. Commands include changing channels and inputs, controlling smart home devices, and manage various daily tasks. Examples include "connect to soundbar" and "change to cinema mode" to adjust the picture settings. Users can even set times to have the TV turn itself off.

The Google Assistant and LG's ThinQ AI technology can even understand what the content is you're watching. For example, if you're watching a movie, you can ask "search for the soundtrack for this movie" and the TV will recognise what film it is you're talking about. If you want to search for other information such as weather or football scores, you can do so by using the built-in microphone on the TV remote control, and information is laid over the content you're watching, so you're not distracted.

With the recent announcement that Google Assistant can control some 5,000 smart home devices, so to can LG's 2018 TVs. As long as any smart home devices you have are connected to the same Wi-Fi network (or via Bluetooth in some cases) and support Google Assistant, you can use the LG remote to control them.

Brian Kwon, president of LG’s Home Entertainment Company said: "With the Google Assistant now available natively in 2018 LG AI TVs, I believe we’re going to see a whole new level of AI adoption in the home,"

"LG’s unique partnership with Google allows us to be the first TV brand to offer the Google Assistant on our own OS which is a huge benefit for customers who are fans of webOS. With great partners like Google, we expect there to be many more exciting AI news to come from LG."

LG OLED and Super UHD TVs with ThinQ AI and Google Assistant integration will be available in the US from May, with markets in Europe and Asia to follow soon after.