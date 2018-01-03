LG 2018 TVs will be smarter and come with advanced Alpha 9 image processor

LG will unveil its 2018 range of OLED and Super UHD TVs at CES 2018 next week and has announced prior that they will be enhanced by the company's smart artificial intelligence technology, becoming part of its all-new ThinQ range.

In addition, they will sport LG's proprietary Alpha 9 image processor, a chip that features twice the amount of steps for noise reduction than on previous models. It also improves colour performance, claims LG, and supports HFR (high frame rate) video so can process images fast enough to render video at 120 frames per second.

ThinQ is the brand name attached to premium products in LG's latest line-up, including smart home devices such as refrigerators and robot vacuum cleaners. ThinQ products will each carry AI abilities to enhance the user experience and, in the case of the new TVs, this includes voice recognition and control.

Make a request through the microphone on the included remote control and you will be able search for information, images or video featuring specific content, such as "show me yoga videos" or "show me films starring Tom Cruise".

A TV with LG's DeepThinQ AI tech will also be able to change straight to the channel in the EPG with the desired content listed.

You will even be able to say phrases like "turn off the TV when this programme is over".

All 2018 OLED and Super UHD TVs from LG will support the company's 4K Cinema HDR tech, meaning they will be compatible with HDR10, Dolby Vision, HLG and Advanced HDR by Technicolor. They will also have Dolby Atmos object-based surround sound support.