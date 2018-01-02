LG to unveil 88-inch 8K OLED display at CES 2018

LG will use the CES 2018 consumer electronics trade show to flex its OLED muscles further by exhibiting the "world's first" 8K 88-inch OLED display.

While it is more a tech demo unit rather than a consumer product at present, the 88-incher shows what is capable with OLED technology and how it can be utilised in future, when 8K content becomes more readily available.

The pixel resolution of 7680 x 4320 offers 33 million pixels in total and therefore four times more than Ultra HD (4K). And, as each pixel is significantly smaller than their UHD or Full HD counterparts, the biggest challenge is ensuring they can emit the same levels of brightness.

LCD 8K panels have backlights, so can therefore adapt brightness to suit, but LG claims to have created its own, in-house technologies to ensure 8K OLED pixels offer similar levels, even though they are self-illuminating.

The upside is that, while LCD panels have extra weight thanks to the backlighting units, the OLED equivalent is far lighter.

We will be at CES 2018 to check out the LG 88-inch 8K OLED display to give you our thoughts. The show starts on 9 January, with press conferences and coverage to be found on Pocket-lint from a few days beforehand.