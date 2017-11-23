Super LG OLED B7 Black Friday deals: Save hundreds on this award-winning OLED TV

If you're in the market for a new TV, this is probably the deal you've been waiting for: LG's award-winning OLED B7 has hit its lowest price at £1499.

Originally priced at £2999 when the B7 was announced early in 2017, the model has been slowly dropping in price through the year and this super TV is now at its most affordable, with a range of retailers offering this TV at the same price.

Of course, the thing to look out for is the guarantee, with John Lewis offering 5 years and Richer Sounds offering 6 years, but choice is never a bad thing, right?

The LG OLED B7 is the entry-level model in LG's 2017 family of OLED TVs and the real beauty of this TV is that it has the same panel and picture performance as the higher-priced OLED model in LG's range. The only real difference is the design and the speakers that it is equipped with.

It has the same connected webOS interface, loaded with apps for your entertainment like Netflix and Amazon Video: the former offers Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, both supported by this TV.

This leaves the LG B7 offering outstanding 4K HDR performance and now at a price that makes it a little more affordable, perfect for pairing with your Atmos sound system for a great home entertainment set-up. It was also crowned Best TV in the Pocket-lint Awards 2017, as well as winning many other awards.

Those in the US don't miss out either, with prices slashed State-side too:

LG also offers the OLED C7, with the only real difference being the design of the stand. The panel, picture and sound performance are all exactly the same. It may be that the stand of the C7 works better in your home, and at the same price of £1499, it's well worth considering.