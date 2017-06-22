  1. Home
    2. >
  2. TV
    3. >
  3. TV news
    4. >
  4. LG TV news

LG rolls out the world's first 77-inch flexible OLED display

|
LG LG rolls out the world's first 77-inch flexible OLED display
Best TV deals for January 2019: Save £1,900 on Samsung QLED, £1,770 on Sony OLED TV
Best TV deals for January 2019: Save £1,900 on Samsung QLED, £1,770 on Sony OLED TV

LG has unveiled a new 77-inch 4K Ultra HD flexible and transparent OLED display that can be rolled up to a radius of 80mm without affecting the picture. It's the first time a display like it has ever been produced.

LG's latest creation is also 40 per cent transparent, so while it won't be sitting pride of place in your living room anytime soon, it has its sights set on digital signage, smart desks and, like in the picture below, virtual mirrors. However, the company hasn't given any indication as to when such a display will be commercialised.

LGLG 77-inchflexible OLED display image 2

LG has produced the flexible OLED display in collaboration with the Korean government, which has given the company an investment of 126.2 billion Won ($110 million), as part of a Future Flagship Program. LG Display beat out close rival Samsung Display to develop OLED screens for the project. 

Lee In-ho, vice minitiser of the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said at the unveiling event: "The display development can expand the use of OLED panels - currently used for smartphones and televisions only - into more diverse areas including architecture, automobiles and health care".

It's not the first time LG has produced a flexible OLED screen, but with each release the size gets bigger. The company's first example was an 18-inch flexible OLED panel, released in 2014, followed by a 55-inch display with 40 per cent transparency in 2016. 

PopularIn TV
Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote review: The best media player under £40?
Amazon's new Alexa Voice Remote with power and volume controls is 50% off
Amazon brings its new Alexa voice remote to the original Fire TV Stick
LG Signature OLED TV R: The TV that rolls up into a box
Game of Thrones season 8: Trailers, when it's on and how to watch the final season
LG Signature Z9 8K OLED initial review: Is this the best-looking 8K set yet?
Comments