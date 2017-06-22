LG rolls out the world's first 77-inch flexible OLED display

LG has unveiled a new 77-inch 4K Ultra HD flexible and transparent OLED display that can be rolled up to a radius of 80mm without affecting the picture. It's the first time a display like it has ever been produced.

LG's latest creation is also 40 per cent transparent, so while it won't be sitting pride of place in your living room anytime soon, it has its sights set on digital signage, smart desks and, like in the picture below, virtual mirrors. However, the company hasn't given any indication as to when such a display will be commercialised.

LG has produced the flexible OLED display in collaboration with the Korean government, which has given the company an investment of 126.2 billion Won ($110 million), as part of a Future Flagship Program. LG Display beat out close rival Samsung Display to develop OLED screens for the project.

Lee In-ho, vice minitiser of the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said at the unveiling event: "The display development can expand the use of OLED panels - currently used for smartphones and televisions only - into more diverse areas including architecture, automobiles and health care".

It's not the first time LG has produced a flexible OLED screen, but with each release the size gets bigger. The company's first example was an 18-inch flexible OLED panel, released in 2014, followed by a 55-inch display with 40 per cent transparency in 2016.