LG's 2017 OLED TVs are brighter than ever before and support Dolby Atmos

LG has taken to CES to introduce its new range of OLED TVs for 2017. Following from the 6-series of screens from 2016, the 10 new models are split between four ranges: the G7 (77in/65in), E7 (65in/55in), C7 (65in/55in) and B7 (65in/55in). LG also announced a Signature W7 model that we've spoken about in a separate story.

This year, LG has partnered with Hollywood colour experts Technicolor for all its OLED and Super UHD TVs to ensure they reproduce the most accurate colours possible.

All OLED models incorporate Active HDR, which LG says encompasses the entire spectrum of HDR formats: HDR10, Dolby Vision, Hybrid Log Gamma and Advanced HDR by Technicolor. The TV is able to analyse the incoming signal and insert dynamic data wherever it may be needed. LG says the TVs are able to produce the "best picture even if the original HDR content contains static or no metadata at all".

Some of these formats are still in their infancy, but it's good to know all 2017 OLED models are futureproofed.

HDR Effect, a feature available on some current LG OLED TVs, claims to analyse and process standard dynamic range (SDR) content and adjust the picture settings, such as improving brightness in certain areas, to make them appear more like HDR.

One big piece of news LG had to announce at its press conference was that all 2017 OLED models will be 25 percent brighter than their 2016 siblings. This is particularly big news for OLED screens as it will help with their HDR performance. While OLED screens inherently have fantastic contrast ratios and deep blacks, they can't fully compete with LCD screens when it comes to HDR because they can't go as bright.

The other big announcement is the inclusion of Dolby Atmos on all OLED TVs. While the Signature W7 has an adjoining Dolby Atmos soundbar, the rest of the OLED range will be able to support it on a pass-through basis. This means if you hook up an Ultra HD Blu-ray player, or stream content from a video-on-demand service that supports Dolby Atmos to the TV, it will be able to pass on the Atmos soundtrack to a compatible receiver or soundbar.

While we haven't been able to see any of LG's 2017 OLED models yet, we're excited to see how the brighter panels will compete with the likes of Samsung's new QLED screens for HDR supremacy.