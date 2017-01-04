  1. Home
LG's UP970 Ultra HD Blu-ray player supports Dolby Vision, for HDR like no other

LG has unveiled the Ultra HD Blu-ray player that many have been waiting for, offering support for Dolby Vision, as well as other HDR formats.

Joining the 4K disc market that's slowly been gaining traction since the first unveilings in 2016, LG used its CES 2017 press conference to unveil its new line-up of OLED TVs for 2017, as well as a new flagship picture on wall model, the Signature OLED W.

LG's UP970 Ultra HD Blu-ray player will be able to play the latest optical discs offering luscious 4K and HDR movies - we've been impressed with the efforts from Samsung and Panasonic so far, but those players didn't support Dolby Vision.

The new LG Ultra HD Blu-ray player will be the perfect companion for your 2016 LG OLED TV, or any of the new models from the 2017 OLED or Super UHD range which all offer support for Dolby Vision too.

The news comes as major studios have aligned to announce support for Dolby Vision Ultra HD Blu-ray discs. Lionsgate, Universal and Warner Bros have released a statement confirming that these discs will become available, with early 2017 given as a timeframe.

LG isn't alone in supporting this format, however, as Sony has also announced the UBP-X800, its own Ultra HD Blu-ray player that also offers Dolby Vision support.

LG's player also supports Dolby True HD, Dolby Atmos and DTS-HD Master Audio and will come equipped with twin HDMI ports, allowing you to run a separate feed for audio direct to an AV receiver, leaving the other port to handle the visuals. 

LG's foray into Dolby technology doesn't stop with TV and Blu-ray, it has also announced a Dolby Atmos soundbar at CES 2017.

There's no price or release date on the LG UP970 Ultra HD Blu-ray player, but we'll update as soon as we know.

