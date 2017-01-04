  1. Home
You can watch LG's CES 2017 press conference live right here

LG is kicking off a busy day of press conferences at CES 2017, promising the chance to "see the next". 

LG has already made a number of announcements in the run up to CES 2017, including some mid-range smartphones, a levitating 360 degree speaker, an update to its Super UHD televisions and the launch of a Dolby Atmos soundbar

Missing from the list of launches so far are any details about LG's OLED TV plans for the year. Will it be bumping the brightness or taking things even slimmer? Will it be launching an Ultra HD Blu-ray player to support Dolby Vision? 

You can watch it all be unveiled right here.

