LG announces trio of new soundbars including flagship SJ9 with Dolby Atmos support

LG has taken the wraps off a trio of new soundbars at CES 2017: the SJ9, SJ8 and SJ7, with Dolby Atmos, 4K and high-resolution support featuring across the range.

The flagship SJ9 is fitted with several speaker drivers including two upward firing drivers to bounce sound off the ceiling and create an enveloping sound effect. It will support any high-resolution audio files you may want to play and even claims to upsample audio files that aren't hi-res to 24-bit/192kHz quality.

The LG SJ9 also supports 4K pass-through so you can plug your 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray player or 4K-compatible games console into it and then have an HDMI cable from the SJ9 to your 4K TV. Or, if you just rely on 4K streaming from Netflix or YouTube, you can cast directly to the SJ9 via built-in Chromecast support.

The SJ8 soundbar has a party trick up its sleeve in that it can replace the stand on select LG TV models thanks to a slim 38mm profile. It too can support 4K pass-through, high-resolution audio and streaming via Chromecast.

Finally, the SJ7 soundbar delivers a peak power rating of 320 watts and can be placed either horizontally or vertically depending on what you want to use it for. The 'bar itself is split into two pieces that wirelessly connect together. One half has a battery built in and it's this piece that can be used as a rear speaker to create a surround sound effect or a portable Bluetooth wireless speaker.

LG has yet to confirm price and availability of all three models but we'll update this story as soon as we know more.